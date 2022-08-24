Insurers Unmoved By Boy Scouts' Proposed Ch. 11 Changes

By Vince Sullivan (August 24, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Insurance companies that have objected to the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 plan reiterated their opposition on Wednesday, telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge that the proposed changes to the plan don't address underlying flaws that affect the insurers' rights. In the objection, the insurers said modifications to the Chapter 11 plan the Boy Scouts made in response to a lengthy opinion from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein include inappropriate findings proposed without input from the insurers. "The new plan documents and confirmation order are inconsistent with the court's opinion in certain critical respects, and otherwise include several errors and omissions,"...

