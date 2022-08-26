Sherin And Lodgen Hires Real Estate Attorney In Boston

By Faith Williams (August 26, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Sherin and Lodgen LLP recently announced the addition of a Cushing & Dolan PC attorney who has experience with commercial real estate acquisitions, dispositions and financing to the firm's real estate department in Boston. Theresa M. Santoro is joining Sherin and Lodgen as a real estate attorney after working at Cushing & Dolan for almost four years advising developers, lenders, investors, retailers, landlords and tenants. "Theresa brings to Sherin and Lodgen's highly regarded real estate department extensive and valuable expertise handling complex real estate and business acquisitions and financings," said Carla M. Moynihan, the firm's real estate department chair, in a...

