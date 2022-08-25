Ameren Must Face Suit Over Low Power Lines, Ill. Panel Says

By Celeste Bott (August 25, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Low-hanging power lines being an "open and obvious" danger is not enough to allow Ameren Illinois to escape a city worker's suit claiming he was injured by them, according to an Illinois state appeals court's findings. Reviving a 2016 lawsuit filed by Bradley Fox and his wife, a Fourth District panel said Wednesday that Ameren's argument that the open and obvious doctrine eliminated any statutory and common-law duties owed to Fox would be inconsistent with the purposes of the state's Public Utilities Act, under which the Foxes brought suit, as well as Illinois regulations that require power lines to meet the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS