Split 3rd Circ. Affirms Citizen Clean Water Act Suit Toss

By Ryan Harroff (August 25, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has affirmed a New Jersey town's win in a citizen Clean Water Act suit against it, ruling that the initial intent to sue was received with improper notice, though the panel was split on whether the lack of location information noted by the lower court was the only problem with the notice. According to the majority's Wednesday opinion, when the Shark River Cleanup Coalition Inc. sent Wall, New Jersey, a town about 40 miles from Newark, its notice of intent to sue over an alleged failure to maintain an underground sewer pipe on the deceased resident Fred McDowell...

