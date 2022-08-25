Jury Must Decide If Disney Fired Analyst For Blowing Whistle

By David Minsky (August 25, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge downsized a suit by a former analyst with Disney Financial Services who accused the company of retaliation, finding that a jury must ultimately decide whether she was terminated for blowing the whistle on alleged unlawful accounting practices. In his order filed Wednesday in the Middle District of Florida, U.S. District Judge John Antoon II denied a motion for partial summary judgment filed by Sandra Kuba, and partially granted and denied a summary judgment motion filed by DFS, which provides financial services to a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Co. Judge Antoon denied Kuba's request for summary judgment...

