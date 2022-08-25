3rd Circ. Says Pa. Stalking Conviction Isn't Deportable

By Alyssa Aquino (August 25, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled that U.S. Department of Homeland Security couldn't deport an Indian immigrant over a stalking conviction, saying the man was convicted under an overbroad Pennsylvania law that criminalized misconduct that doesn't warrant deportation. A three-judge panel said the Pennsylvania law supporting Vamsidhar Vurimindi's two stalking convictions criminalizes the act of stalking someone to cause emotional distress, an offense that doesn't warrant deportation under federal immigration law Moreover, there was nothing indicating that the statute, 18 Pa. Stat. and Cons. Stat. § 2709.1(a)(1), could be divided into smaller pieces, meaning the law was too broad for a violation to...

