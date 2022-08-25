Dog Food Buyers Drop Fraud Suit Against Mars For Good

By Daniel Ducassi (August 25, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Buyers of dog food made by Mars Petcare US Inc. agreed to permanently drop their proposed class action in Illinois federal court that accused the company of fraud for using ingredients it claimed to avoid. Both sides filed a joint stipulation to dismiss the case with prejudice on Wednesday roughly a month after reporting to the court that they had reached a settlement. Details of the settlement were not disclosed and counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In their original 2020 complaint, the pet owners said Mars billed its premium dog food brand, Nutro Limited...

