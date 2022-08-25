Crypto Biz Beats Lawsuit Over 'Fewer White Men' Comment

By Alex Baldwin (August 25, 2022, 5:08 PM BST) -- A tribunal has ruled that a cryptocurrency services company did not breach sex and racial discrimination laws when it turned down a candidate after the interviewer expressed an opinion that it wanted to hire "fewer white men." AIMS Market did not turn down a hopeful candidate, referred to only as C. Palmer, because of his sex or race, the Employment Tribunal ruled in a judgment published on Wednesday. The company probably did so because it found a more suitable candidate for the role. Palmer was most likely not hired because of concerns about his "arrogance" in the interview, his salary expectations and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS