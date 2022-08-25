Ukrainian Bank's Liquidator Loses $25.8M Fraud Suit

By Ronan Barnard (August 25, 2022, 9:40 PM BST) -- A London judge threw out a lawsuit Thursday from the liquidator of a Ukrainian bank seeking to force a Liechtensteiner bank to pay out nearly $26 million after one of its accounts was used in an alleged plot to defraud the bankrupt lender. Bank Frick & Co. AG shook off claims from the Deposit Guarantee Fund — the liquidator of PJSC National Credit Bank — over allegations that the Ukrainian bank's executives set out to defraud the fund by having the bank put up the security for loans to other companies that later defaulted, inserting $25.8 million of PJSC's money into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS