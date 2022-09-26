Ex-Cambridge Analytica Exec Pushes Back At £16M Suit

By Alex Baldwin (September 26, 2022, 4:51 PM BST) -- The former head of Cambridge Analytica says that a lawsuit seeking to hold him responsible for the downfall of the troubled consulting firm does not paint an accurate picture of the circumstances that led to him being suspended from the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS