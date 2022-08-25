NLRB Attys Say Schultz's Starbucks Union Talk Broke Law

By Beverly Banks (August 25, 2022, 11:13 AM EDT) -- Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz made illegal comments that promised increased benefits for nonunion stores and threatened workers nationwide who had voted to unionize, National Labor Relations Board prosecutors alleged in a complaint, requesting the coffee chain's top official read a notice to workers about their organizing rights. The NLRB's Seattle office accused Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz in a complaint of threatening workers "that it would be futile for them to select the union as their bargaining representative." (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) In a consolidated complaint Wednesday, the NLRB's Seattle office accused Schultz of unlawfully promising improved working conditions, better...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS