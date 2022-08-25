Gilead Fights High Court Bid Over 'Possession' Of Invention

By Adam Lidgett (August 25, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Gilead's Kite Pharma Inc. says the U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't review a Federal Circuit decision that erased a Bristol-Myers Squibb unit's $1.1 billion victory in a cancer therapy case, saying the challenge is trying to fight more than half a century of precedent. Kite said in a Wednesday filing the high court should reject a petition from Bristol-Myers subsidiary Juno Therapeutics and Sloan Kettering Institute, which owns the patent Juno licenses in the field of CAR-T cancer therapy. The petition raised concerns that the Federal Circuit has added a requirement that an inventor must have "possession" of the invention to meet...

