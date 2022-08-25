Money Launderer Gets 3 Years Over Scam That Hit Law Firms

By Joanne Faulkner (August 25, 2022, 4:23 PM BST) -- A man has been sentenced to almost four years in prison for laundering money linked to a multimillion-pound scam with more than 20 victims that included law firms, City of London Police has said. Naeem Khalid, 58, was handed a prison sentence of three years and ten months at Manchester Crown Court following an investigation by City Police's serious organized crime team. A woman, Abiya Hussain, 38, was given an 18-month community order for her part in the scam after the pair admitted to laundering £283,000 ($334,000). Two solicitors' firms, a care home and several manufacturers were scammed out of large...

