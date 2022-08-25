Kirkland, Latham Drive $885M SPAC Merger For Bitcoin Depot

By Elaine Briseño (August 25, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, cryptocurrency business Lux Vending LLC, which does business as Bitcoin Depot, will merge with Latham & Watkins LLP-led blank-check company GSR II Meteora Acquisitions in a deal that will result in an $885 million post-transaction equity value, the companies announced Thursday. Once the deal closes, Bitcoin Depot will become a publicly traded company and will have $170 million in cash to fund further growth, according to a statement. Bitcoin Depot said its goal is to "bring crypto to the masses." It operates 7,000 North American ATMs that allow people to convert their cash into cryptocurrency....

