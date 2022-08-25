Wilson Sonsini Adds Former In-House Atty To New York Office

By Sue Reisinger (August 25, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Seth Flaum, former executive associate general counsel at a global pharma company in Japan, has joined the technology transactions group at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC as a partner in its New York office. The law firm announced the addition Thursday. It said that after leaving Daiichi Sankyo Inc. in Japan, Flaum is focusing on representing life sciences clients. He brings more than 25 years of broad transactional experience, representing companies in complex strategic transactions and various corporate matters. Flaum told Law360 Pulse Thursday that he had "a great time working at Daiichi Sankyo, but this is a natural progression"...

