NJ Justices Toss Punitive Claims Over FDA Device Warning

By Bill Wichert (August 25, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday threw out punitive damages claims against Valley Health System and others for using a power morcellator during a patient's hysterectomy after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned about such devices, citing the "purely advisory nature" of the agency's communication. In upending a ruling permitting those claims from the sister and husband of the late Viviana Ruscitto, the court said evidence in the consolidated actions may establish that the defendants were negligent, but it does not show that their "acts or omissions were motivated by actual malice or accompanied by wanton and willful disregard...

