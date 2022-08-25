Justices Urged To Ax Harsher Foreign Account Tax Penalties

By Theresa Schliep (August 25, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should undo a decision that the IRS can assess penalties on each inadvertently undisclosed foreign account rather than taking the more lenient approach of assessing the penalty once annually, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Thursday. Alexandru Bittner's penalty for unintentionally failing to disclose his foreign bank accounts should be determined based on each annual form he didn't file, since the statute authorizing the penalty does not tie the penalty to the number of undisclosed accounts, the Chamber said in an amicus brief. Assessing the penalties per form would cap the penalty at $10,000 per year, meaning...

