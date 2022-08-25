NFT Case Signals Huge Fraud Law Expansion, NY Attys Warn

By Stewart Bishop (August 25, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- New York criminal defense attorneys warned on Wednesday that the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's pursuit of insider trading charges against a former staffer of non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea represents an astonishing attempt at expanding the reach of federal fraud laws that could sweep up virtually any employee using internal business information for non-work purposes. The New York Council of Defense Lawyers filed an amicus brief in support of dismissing the indictment of Nathaniel Chastain, who's accused of using advanced knowledge about which NFTs were going to be featured on the OpenSea platform for his own financial gain, in what is billed as...

