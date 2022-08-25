Insurer Asks 11th Circ. To Find 'Claim' Includes EEOC Charge

By Ganesh Setty (August 25, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A Tokio Marine unit urged the Eleventh Circuit to affirm a Georgia district court's finding that a KFC and Taco Bell franchisee failed to timely report two U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charges, arguing that the franchisee's policy clearly defined "claim" to include such charges. Houston Casualty Co. said in its opening appellate brief Wednesday that the use of "any administrative proceeding" in the claims-made employment practices liability policy of the franchisee, PMTD Restaurants LLC, was "intentionally broad, providing insureds with coverage in a wide range of circumstances and an unlimited variety of administrative proceedings." A KFC and Taco Bell franchisee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS