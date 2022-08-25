Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crypto Biz Owner Can't Undo $6M Fraud Conviction

By Khadrice Rollins (August 25, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The owner of a defunct cryptocurrency business fell short in his bids for an acquittal and retrial on Thursday after a jury had found him guilty last month of defrauding investors and customers of more than $6 million, according to a docket entry in Boston federal court.

In a brief ruling without explanation, U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper denied the motion by Randall Crater, the owner of the allegedly fraudulent business, My Big Coin, to reverse the July 21 conviction.

Crater had argued that the prosecution failed to show that he lied about a supposed business partnership with Mastercard or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!