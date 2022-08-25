Crypto Biz Owner Can't Undo $6M Fraud Conviction

By Khadrice Rollins (August 25, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The owner of a defunct cryptocurrency business fell short in his bids for an acquittal and retrial on Thursday after a jury had found him guilty last month of defrauding investors and customers of more than $6 million, according to a docket entry in Boston federal court. In a brief ruling without explanation, U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper denied the motion by Randall Crater, the owner of the allegedly fraudulent business, My Big Coin, to reverse the July 21 conviction. Crater had argued that the prosecution failed to show that he lied about a supposed business partnership with Mastercard or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS