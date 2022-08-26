2nd Circ. Revives Long Island Tribe's Fishing Rights Case

By Caleb Symons (August 26, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit revived a suit in which three members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation seek to continue using the tribe's ancestral fishing grounds off Long Island, finding they brought a valid bid to stop New York state regulators from prosecuting them for that practice. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel Thursday will send a limited version of the Shinnecock trio's lawsuit back to a district court that sided with state and local authorities last year, as the Second Circuit found no evidence that their prosecutions were racially motivated. Still, the appeals court said Thursday there is "no doubt" that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS