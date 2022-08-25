Fla. Justices Allow Mintz Truppman To Pursue Fee Fight

By Carolina Bolado (August 25, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday reopened the way for Mintz Truppman PA to pursue a state court lawsuit against Lexington Insurance Co. and Cozen O'Connor over an attorney fee award, ruling that an intermediate appellate court improperly issued a writ prohibiting the suit. The justices said the Third District Court of Appeal's decision barring a state court lawsuit — which sought damages based on claims that Lexington and Cozen O'Connor violated Florida's Mediation Confidentiality and Privilege Act by disclosing certain details from their mediation in federal litigation — was an improper use of the writ of prohibition because it was...

