Maersk Drops $1B Container Biz Sale Amid DOJ Pressure

By Matthew Perlman (August 25, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A.P. Moller-Maersk on Thursday abandoned the planned sale of its refrigerated container manufacturing business to China International Marine Containers Ltd., a deal worth around $1 billion, after U.S. enforcers flagged antitrust concerns about the move. Maersk abandoned the planned $1 billion sale of its refrigerated container manufacturing business to China International Marine Containers on Thursday. (Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images) The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement the companies abandoned the transaction after a "thorough investigation" found it would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of insulated container boxes and refrigerated shipping containers. The deal would...

