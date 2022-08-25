DOD Rule Allows Med Mal Claims From Active-Duty Troops

By Daniel Wilson (August 25, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense released a final rule on Thursday allowing service members to make claims for medical malpractice at military facilities, a congressionally mandated response to a long-standing judicial bar on lawsuits over injuries related to military service. The rule allows service members or their representatives to file personal injury or death claims through the DOD for incidents of malpractice at military medical centers, hospitals, and ambulatory care centers, including both economic damages and up to $600,000 in non-economic damages. The rule will be formally published in the Federal Register on Friday and will go into effect after 30...

