'Measured Mile' Theory OK in $144M Lockheed-Air Force Fight

By Rae Ann Varona (August 25, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals, in granting Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co.'s motion for summary judgment, has allowed it to use a "measured mile" approach to prove its $143.5 million claim for extra "over and above" work for the Air Force. In granting Lockheed Martin's motion, ASBCA Administrative Judge Reba Page simultaneously denied summary judgment to the Air Force, which had opposed the aerospace company's use of the approach on the ground that the theory was not suitable for proving liability, causation and injury to establish its claim. "Although the government's criticism of appellant's alleged inability to match the impact...

