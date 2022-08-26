NYC Store Denied Foreign Work Cert. Over Omitted Job Reqs

By Rae Ann Varona (August 26, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appellate board has backed the department's refusal to certify a New York City hardware store's application to sponsor a foreign worker, saying the store's selective disclosure of requirements in job ads may have restricted the pool of American applicants. A three-judge panel of the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals said Wednesday that Scheman & Grant Inc. didn't adequately inform U.S. workers of the opening for an executive assistant of interior design by omitting ways that job seekers could meet its requirements, and thus couldn't meet regulatory requirements to prove an insufficiency of U.S. workers available...

