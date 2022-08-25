Local Gov'ts Say FCC Rule On Cable Fees Confusing

By Christopher Cole (August 25, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Local franchise authorities are urging the Federal Communications Commission to scrap or clarify rules affecting payment of cable and broadband franchise fees after the industry scored a pair of recent wins on the issue. In a letter posted Thursday, the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors said an Oregon district court decision in June had triggered "confusion" about the FCC's mixed-use rule blocking local authorities from regulating noncable services. That ruling followed the FCC's win at the Sixth Circuit last year largely upholding an FCC rule, passed during a Republican administration, that allowed cable companies to take in-kind contributions into...

