Mobile Carriers Share Requested Data Practices With FCC

By Kelly Lienhard (August 25, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission shared data retention and privacy information from 15 of the United States' top mobile carriers on Thursday after asking the providers in July to share more details on how they handle and protect sensitive consumer data. "This information and geolocation data is really sensitive. It's a record of where we've been and who we are," FCC Chairwomen Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement on Thursday. "That's why the FCC is taking steps to ensure this data is protected." The agency initially asked carriers on July 19 to explain their practices involving geolocation data and what safeguards are in...

