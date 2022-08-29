Fla. Ambulance Co. Opts Against Retrying Case This Week

By Carolina Bolado (August 29, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday told a Florida Keys ambulance service and the emergency medical technicians suing it for unpaid overtime wages that he was ready to retry the case this week, but the company balked at reopening the case informally without filing the requisite motions. In a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno — who was assigned the case after the first attempt at trial ended last week in an abrupt directed verdict by U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King — told the parties he would not have granted the directed verdict and was ready to go...

