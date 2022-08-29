NY Law Firm Hit With Malpractice Suit By Health Care Co.

By Emma Cueto (August 29, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan LLP and one of its senior partners have been hit with a suit by a home care provider alleging that the New York law firm bungled a medical malpractice suit and allowed the company's CEO to be unfairly pressured by opposing counsel and coerced into an unfavorable settlement. Queens-based Harry's Nurses Registry, which provides services throughout New York and in Long Island, and its founder Harry Dorvilier alleged in a suit filed in New York state court Thursday that despite the company's clearly stated desire to go to trial in the underlying case, KBR partner Jonathan D....

