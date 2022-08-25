Research Platform Dispute Must Be Arbitrated, Coinbase Says

By Caroline Simson (August 25, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Coinbase is arguing that Singapore-based blockchain accelerator MouseBelt Labs must arbitrate its claim accusing the popular cryptocurrency exchange and its CEO of stealing its work to launch a crowdsourced academic research platform, under the guise of making an investment. Coinbase and its CEO, Brian Armstrong, removed the litigation filed by MouseBelt Labs late last year in California state court to a California federal court on Wednesday, citing an arbitration clause in several underlying agreements. MouseBelt has accused the defendants of fraud, claiming they must pay unspecified punitive damages for convincing then-medical student Patrick Joyce to turn over trade secrets for a...

