9th Circ. Won't Revive UPS Worker's Hostile Workplace Suit

By Lauren Berg (August 25, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A former UPS manager cannot revive her hostile workplace claims against the delivery company, the Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday, saying there's no dispute she "was not performing her job satisfactorily." The three-judge panel found that a district judge didn't err in granting United Parcel Service Inc. summary judgment in Holly Perez's suit, finding that her gender discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation claims fail as a matter of law, despite one judge indicating at oral arguments she was open to reviving the suit. "Here, there is no genuine dispute that Perez was not performing her job satisfactorily," the panel wrote, noting...

