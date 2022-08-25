3rd Circ. Backs Pa. Win In Black State Trooper's Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 25, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday refused to reopen a suit by a Black state trooper from Pennsylvania alleging he was not promoted due to his race, ruling that he and his lawyer "squandered" their opportunity for discovery and didn't deserve any more chances to bring the case back. A three-judge panel in an unpublished opinion ruled in favor of the state police, saying the lawyer for David Holt II had wasted his opportunity to find evidence of discrimination over the course of three trials and two appeals and that "it is not the court's job to save him." "Discovery in federal...

