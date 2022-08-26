Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Motel Lodging Homeless Guests Sues Anaheim

By Joyce Hanson (August 26, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The owners of a California motel have slapped a $20 million civil rights suit against the city of Anaheim, saying it is discriminating against them and forcing down the value of their business because they offer extended stays to homeless guests.

Pravin Ahir and Neomi Hospitality, who own the Travel Inn located at 920 S. Beach Blvd. in Anaheim, seek $20 million in economic and noneconomic damages based on their Wednesday complaint's allegations that they've been subject to nuisance abatement proceedings without basis and subjected to deprecatory remarks by the city's planning commission.

The Travel Inn motel has lost 50% of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!