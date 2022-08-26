11th Circ. Backs Siblings' Fraud Convictions In Opioid Case

By Adam Lidgett (August 26, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused to undo the convictions of an Alabama doctor and his sister, a nurse, who worked at a clinic run by the doctor, known for giving large amounts of opioid medication to people who didn't need it. A three-judge panel of the appellate court on Thursday affirmed various aspects of a federal jury's convictions of Patrick Ifediba, a physician who ran the Care Complete Medical Clinic in Birmingham, and his sibling, Ngozi Justina Ozuligbo, who had been a nurse at the clinic, for health care fraud, money laundering and related crimes. Ifediba challenged various decisions by the trial...

