Suit Says Lawn Care Co. Sent Unsolicited Telemarketing Texts

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 26, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A landscaping company has been hit with a proposed class action in Arkansas federal court by a man who claims the company violated the law by sending him unsolicited telemarketing text messages without his consent. The complaint, which was filed Thursday by Robert Austin, alleges Arkansas-based UltraGreen LLC violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending him four "text message telemarketing calls" without his prior express consent within a 12-month period, and the messages were sent to a number listed on the National Do Not Call Registry. The complaint includes screenshots of the messages, which were allegedly sent to the plaintiff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS