Judge Orders Release Of Redacted Affidavit In Trump Search

By Carolina Bolado (August 25, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday accepted the government's proposed redactions to the affidavit of probable cause that led to the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and ordered the release of the redacted affidavit by noon Friday. Just a few hours after receiving the government's proposed redacted affidavit, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said prosecutors had met their burden of showing that the redactions are narrowly tailored to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation and "are the least onerous alternative to sealing the entire affidavit." The Florida magistrate judge ordered the release of the redacted affidavit...

