Calif. Contractor Will Pay $12M For Misleading Profit Reports

By David Holtzman (August 25, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A California-based infrastructure builder agreed to pay a $12 million civil enforcement penalty on Thursday in federal court for misstating revenues to hide the poor performance of one of its divisions over a two-year period. The agreement followed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission complaint against Watsonville-headquartered Granite Construction Inc. alleging that Granite overstated its revenues by a combined $62 million over several quarters of 2017 and 2018 and understated them in portions of 2018 and 2019. The complaint pointed to Dale Swanberg, who directed the company's Heavy Civil Group from 2017 to 2019, as the individual responsible for the misleading...

