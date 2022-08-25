SEC Fines Calif. Contractor $12M, Inks Exec Comp Clawback

By David Holtzman (August 25, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A California-based infrastructure builder agreed to pay a $12 million U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission penalty Thursday for allegedly misstating revenues to hide the poor performance of one of its divisions over a two-year period, while several former executives agreed to return bonuses and compensation as well. The agreement with Granite Construction Inc. followed a complaint by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against the company. The SEC alleged that Granite overstated its revenues by a combined $62 million over several quarters of 2017 and 2018, and understated them in portions of 2018 and 2019. The complaint points to Dale Swanberg,...

