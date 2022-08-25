Genomics Co. Parse Targeted In Patent Suit From 10x

By Adam Lidgett (August 25, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- 10x Genomics Inc. has launched its latest legal battle over patents alleging a Washington state-based rival was mimicking 10x's platform for single-cell genomics products. In a complaint filed in Delaware federal court Wednesday, 10x targeted Parse Biosciences Inc., saying that Parse is trying "to copy 10x's complete lineup of single-cell products." 10x said its "products have enabled … research in the life sciences in areas of critical importance to human health, including cancer research, neuroscience" and other specialties, according to the suit. 10x said that it was a leader in the genomics field and that its "flagship" — the Chromium Single Cell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS