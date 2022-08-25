Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Genomics Co. Parse Targeted In Patent Suit From 10x

By Adam Lidgett (August 25, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- 10x Genomics Inc. has launched its latest legal battle over patents alleging a Washington state-based rival was mimicking 10x's platform for single-cell genomics products.

In a complaint filed in Delaware federal court Wednesday, 10x targeted Parse Biosciences Inc., saying that Parse is trying "to copy 10x's complete lineup of single-cell products." 10x said its "products have enabled … research in the life sciences in areas of critical importance to human health, including cancer research, neuroscience" and other specialties, according to the suit.

10x said that it was a leader in the genomics field and that its "flagship" — the Chromium Single Cell...

