SEC Finalizes Exec Comp Disclosure Rule After 12-Year Wait

By Jessica Corso (August 25, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has finally adopted the so-called pay-versus-performance rule requiring companies to justify executive pay to shareholders by comparing it to the company's financial performance, 12 years after Congress directed the agency to create such a rule. By a vote of 3-2, the SEC adopted a rule that was prescribed by the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010 that is aimed at providing investors with more information about how pay is calculated for CEOs and other top leaders. The agency first proposed a rule in 2015, under then-Chair Mary Jo White, but never finalized it. Instead, it reopened the...

