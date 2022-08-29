Golf Project Ch. 11 Ruling Is A Deal Term Negotiation Lesson

By Daniel Lowenthal and Maxwell Weiss (August 29, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The original owners of an ambitious Hawaiian golf project said Aloha, or hello, to new owners and Aloha, or goodbye, to old debt obligations. The change in personnel and financing came as a result of an adversary proceeding in a bankruptcy case, where the initial owners of the Makaha Valley Country Club,[1] golf courses and related assets avoided obligations undertaken in connection with a loan extension provided by Tianjin Dinghui Hongjun Equity Investment Partnership, or the lenders. On Aug. 8, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Hawaii ruled in In re: Pacific Links U.S. Holdings Inc. that the extension...

