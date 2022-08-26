Judge Rejects Ark. Truckers' $4.75M Underpaid Wage Deal

By Caleb Drickey (August 26, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge rejected a proposed $4.75 million settlement over claims that a trucking firm paid its workforce below the minimum wage, holding that a claims release clause was too broad to permit the deal to proceed. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III said Thursday that he largely approved of the proposed deal, which would have closed out claims that PAM Transport Inc.'s flat salaries and per-mile pay failed to adequately compensate drivers. However, the judge said that errors in the deal, including an improper clause requiring class members to waive Fair Labor Standards Act claims, precluded judicial approval....

