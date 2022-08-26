9th Circ. Class Cert. Move Illustrates Individual Claim Issues

By Robert Fuller (August 26, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Attorneys and commentators have devoted considerable attention to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's en banc opinion in Olean Wholesale Grocery Cooperative Inc. v. Bumble Bee Foods LLC. The defendants in Olean filed a certiorari petition with the U.S. Supreme Court on Aug. 8, so the last word may not have been written in Olean. On July 5, the Ninth Circuit issued another notable class certification decision that has received less attention, in a case captioned Bowerman v. Field Asset Services Inc. While Olean is troubling to those opposing class certification, Bowerman illustrates the challenges presented when a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS