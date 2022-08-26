Don't Miss It: Skadden, Kirkland Guide Week's Hot Deals

By Tom Zanki (August 26, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A lot can happen in the world of mergers and acquisitions over the course of a week, and it's difficult to keep up with all the deals, including transactions helmed by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 3 Firms Steer Alcon's $770M Purchase of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Eye care products company Alcon has agreed to buy ophthalmic therapies developer Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $770 million, the companies said Aug. 22, in a deal steered by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Fried Frank Harris Shriver &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS