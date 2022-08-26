Groups Say Coal Ash Rule Pitfalls Hurts Low-Income People

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 26, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and others sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, saying its failure to regulate inactive landfills containing ash created by coal-fired power plants is putting low-income communities at serious risk of skin and liver cancer and contaminating groundwater. The coalition of green groups, also including the Environmental Integrity Project, on Thursday called for the EPA to revise "inadequate" regulations meant to protect people and the environment from the unsafe disposal of ash generated by coal combustion at coal-fired power plants, saying current rules exclude at least half a billion tons of the dangerous substance held in landfills. The target...

