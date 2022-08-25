Trustee Wants More Details On Revlon's $36M Ch. 11 Bonuses

By Vince Sullivan (August 25, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog objected Thursday to a key employee incentive plan proposed by makeup seller Revlon Inc. that could pay insiders up to $36 million in bonuses, saying there isn't enough documentation to support the plan. In its objection, the Office of the U.S. Trustee said the proposal would pay eight executives the bonuses based on performance metrics over the next 18 months, but the debtor's business plan hasn't been made publicly available to determine if the bonus benchmarks are appropriate. "Even if the plans were publicly available, the KEIP motion fails to establish that the KEIP performance metrics are...

