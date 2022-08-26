Hawaii Theater's Virus Coverage Suit Sent Back To State Court

By Riley Murdock (August 26, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii federal court sent a historic Honolulu theater's COVID-19 pandemic insurance suit against an Allianz unit back to an Aloha State court, finding there was little reason to decide a state law issue for itself. U.S. District Judge Jill A. Otake granted Hawaii Theatre Center's request to remand its case seeking coverage from American Insurance Co. in an order entered Thursday. The theater had asked the court to decline jurisdiction over the suit because Hawaii state courts have not yet ruled on whether losing regular business access to property qualifies as a "physical loss of or damage to property" necessary to trigger...

