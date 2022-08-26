Judge Denies 'Inadequate' $117M Altria Investor Settlement

By Katryna Perera (August 26, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge declined to give the initial OK to a proposed $117 million settlement between tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. and shareholders in a consolidated derivative action, calling the deal "inadequate." U.S. District Judge David J. Novak issued an order Thursday denying the shareholders' request for preliminary approval "for the reasons stated from the bench during the hearing on Aug. 25." Judge Novak did not provide any other details behind the decision in his order. The minute entry for the proceedings simply stated: "settlement deemed inadequate." The consolidated derivative shareholder suit against executives at Altria — previously known as Philip Morris...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS