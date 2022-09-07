7 Questions For Fladgate Dispute Resolution Head John Evans

By Ashish Sareen (September 7, 2022, 12:06 AM BST) -- For John Evans, head of dispute resolution at London law firm Fladgate LLP, a daytime courtroom drama series spurred what would become a lifelong interest in the law. John Evans He started his legal career in 1996 when he joined West End media law firm Hamlin Slowe — now known as Hamlins LLP — to do his legal articles. "As a child I was slightly obsessed with a rather dry TV program called 'Crown Court,' and also with being a famous musician, but sadly without any talents," Evans said. "And so the focus on a West End media law firm was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS